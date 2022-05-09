First nickel from Mincor Kambalda concentrator

BHP Nickel West has begun processing of ore from offtake partner Mincor Resources’ Kambalda Nickel Operations through the newly-refurbished Kambalda Nickel Concentrator (KNC).

This significant milestone will see Mincor deliver on its previously announced goal of achieving first nickel concentrate production in the June 2022 Quarter, marking its return to the ranks of Australian nickel producers. The company expects first cash-flow from concentrate sales to be achieved in the month of June.

Mincor managing director David Southam said the successful re-commissioning of the KNC was completed on time and to an exceptional standard.

“It is a significant milestone for both of our companies, and importantly also represents a very significant boost for the Kambalda region,” he said.

“Once again, Kambalda is proudly delivering high-grade nickel production for global markets — and it is doing so on the cusp of an exciting new era of growth for the nickel industry driven by the new-energy economy.

“Mincor’s ore deliveries to the end of May 2022 will be converted into an Imputed Nickel-in-Concentrate, using a grade-recovery curve, thereby meeting our commitment to shareholders of delivering first production in the June 2022 Quarter. Importantly, this will result in cash-flow from first concentrate sales being achieved in June 2022.”

BHP asset president Jessica Farrell said the company was committed to the Goldfields region through investment, jobs and providing benefits to the local community.

“Through the restart of the Kambalda Concentrator, we are providing an additional 40 jobs in the Kambalda region, including new to industry and trainee opportunities,” she said.

“As the world transitions to a decarbonised future, BHP’s future facing portfolio, including our nickel assets, will be essential to meet growing demand in the global battery and electric vehicle market.”