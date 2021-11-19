Bowen Rail in motion for Bravus coal export

Bowen Rail Company’s state-of-the-art locomotives are now being tested and commissioned to begin exporting first coal for the mine and rail project with Bravus Mining and Resources’ Carmichael coal mine in central Queensland.

Once testing and commissioning is complete, the trains will regularly haul coal along the new 200-kilometre Carmichael rail network and then join the existing Aurizon network for the final leg to Abbot Point, where coal will be unloaded at the North Queensland Export Terminal for shipping to customers overseas.

“Our team is excited as we enter the next phase of our project, the finish line is now well and truly in sight,” Bravus Mining and Resources chief executive officer David Boshoff said.

Since construction commenced on the Carmichael project, Bravus has provided more than 2600 direct jobs and paid more than $1 billion to regional Queensland contractors and businesses.

“Bowen Rail Company was established a year ago in Bowen, north Queensland and in that time, we have recruited our initial team and taken delivery of our first three locomotives and associated coal haulage wagons,” Bowen Rail general manager Brendan Lane said.

“Our Bowen-based drivers have been itching to get in the driver’s seat of these state-of-the-art locomotives which are the first of their kind out of the Caterpillar company’s Progress Rail business in the USA.”

“We’re building our team and a variety of roles are available across our business and we are looking forward to more locals from the Whitsunday region joining us.”

Bravus Mining and Resources and Bowen Rail Company are both owned by Adani Australia.