Nyrstar gets started on Australia-first antimony production

image: Rikhy/stock.adobe.com

Multi-metal producer Nyrstar has successfully cast its first antimony metal from a pilot plant at its Port Pirie, South Australia facility this week.

The successful production represents a key milestone in a rapid transformation project that attracted federal and SA state government funding in August this year. This has created the only commercial producer of antimony metal in Australia, and one of only a few producers globally.

Initial batches of antimony metal are expected to be exported in the first half of next year, with the aim of ramping up production to 2,000 tonnes per annum by the end of 2026.

The re-tooling project involved new engineering of sections from the existing copper plant, as well as procurement of electrowinning cells and associated infrastructure. The project has rapidly scaled in recent months, with additional metallurgists, engineers, and mechanical tradespeople seconded to support commissioning and operations.

Antimony is a critical metal used in a wide range of applications including ammunition, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, semiconductors, fibre optics, batteries, solar panels, and consumer electronics. It is covered by the recently signed US-Australia critical minerals and rare earths framework.

Nyrstar Port Pirie general manager Darin Cooper said the site was taking on a growing role in Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability.

“Casting our first antimony metal is a major step forward for Nyrstar and for Australia’s critical minerals supply chain,” he said.

“This project demonstrates Port Pirie’s ability to produce strategic metals at scale and supports our ambition to be a reliable supplier to global markets.”

Minister for Industry and Innovation Tim Ayres said the project’s success would also have significant benefits for the community of Port Pirie.

“Nyrstar already contributes $1.7 billion to the national economy, employing 1,400 Australians and supporting over 6,600 indirect jobs,” he said.

“With antimony production now underway, we’re laying the foundation for even more high-skilled regional jobs and long-term economic benefits.”

