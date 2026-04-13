NT strengthens Asia ties with targeted investor roadshow

Drilling at the Nolans rare earths project in the NT. Image: Arafura Rare Earths

The Northern Territory Government will pitch its resources credentials to Japan and Korea as it continues to look to strengthen ties with partners and investors in Asia, with a targeted industry delegation set to promote investment opportunities across key sectors.

Led by Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations Robyn Cahill, the delegation will travel to Japan and South Korea as part of the NT Government’s broader investor engagement program with key trading partners.

The roadshow is designed as a precursor to the next Northern Territory Investment Summit, with a focus on attracting prospective investors to experience the Territory first-hand and deepening strategic relationships at a time when global trade partnerships are evolving.

As part of the Government’s “year of Growth, Certainty and Security”, the delegation will highlight opportunities across energy, enabling infrastructure, digital and critical minerals sectors, positioning the Northern Territory as a strategic partner in the Asian region.

“Planning for this delegation has been underway since the inaugural NT Investment Summit held in July 2025 and comes at a pivotal moment in the region’s history, with both Australia and our Asian neighbours looking to diversify and firm up trade partnerships across the South-East Asian region,” Cahill said.

“In a time of geo-political uncertainty, it is essential we demonstrate our natural strengths and commitment as a strong and reliable partner, which will be reaffirmed through this delegation to meet with businesses in Japan and South Korea.”

The delegation follows recent engagement in the Middle East and is part of a long-term proactive strategy to advance investment opportunities in the Northern Territory.

The Territory is being promoted as a resource-rich jurisdiction with the potential to become a hub for the processing and refinement of a range of energy sources, including gas and biofuels.

With global fuel security under pressure, the government is seeking to position the Territory as a partner capable of delivering long-term solutions and reducing reliance on at-risk supply chains.

“This is the time to be strengthening and reinforcing our connections in the region, the time to advance, not retreat,” Ms Cahill said.

Japan and South Korea remain key trading partners for the Northern Territory, with Japan the Territory’s largest export market.

The roadshow will include targeted business forums, investor roundtables and government-to-government engagements, with meetings planned with more than 50 Japanese and 20 Korean business and industry representatives.

Organisations expected to be engaged include JOGMEC, INPEX, JBIC, KOMIR and Samsung.

The delegation will also include representatives from the Department of Trade, Business and Asian Relations, Energy Resources of Australia, the Northern Territory Chamber of Commerce and Santos Ltd.

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