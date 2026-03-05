NT critical minerals guide strikes gold

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

The Northern Territory Government’s critical minerals guide has added bismuth, iron ore, lead, silver and uranium, and now features gold for the first time as the Territory looks to strengthen its credentials as a destination for investment capital.

The government released the latest version of the Critical Minerals and Gold in the Northern Territory Guide under the $9.5 million-per-year Resourcing the Territory Program, which aims to support job creation, investment and long-term economic growth in the Top End.

Northern Territory Minister for Mining and Energy Gerard Maley said the guide showcases the Territory’s resource endowment and encourages investment.

“We are focused on rebuilding the economy and our minerals and resources sector plays a critical role in that mission,” Maley said.

For the first time, the guide also includes a comprehensive inventory of the Territory’s gold resources, making it the first complete inventory of the Territory’s mineral resource base.

“We are backing our strengths and expanding exploration and investment opportunities by including gold in this guide,” Maley said.

The NT’s total value of gold production in 2024–25 was $1.67 billion, with three gold projects in development and two operating mines.

The Tanami region hosts Newmont’s Tanami operations, located 550 km north-west of Alice Springs. The operation has produced more than eight million ounces of gold and remains the Territory’s largest gold mine, with remaining reserves of more than five million ounces.

The Nobles gold mine recommenced operations in the historic Tennant Creek mineral field in June 2025 with a resource base of more than one million ounces of gold. Tennant Creek is re-emerging as a key mining district in the Northern Territory.

The Territory is also home to world-class operating mines for manganese, bauxite and zinc-lead, and has a long history of uranium mining.

Beyond established commodities, the guide highlights the next generation of critical minerals projects expected to diversify global supply chains, including rare earths, copper, bismuth, lithium, graphite, magnesium and tungsten.

Arafura Rare Earths’s Nolans project is recognised as being of strategic importance to Australia’s critical minerals ambitions. As the world’s most advanced ore-to-oxide rare earths project, Nolans is positioned to deliver secure and reliable supply partnerships with key international markets.

The launch of the new guide follows the release earlier this week of the Fraser Institute investment rankings report, which assesses the attractiveness of mining jurisdictions around the world.

The Northern Territory improved modestly on the Investment Attractiveness Index (IAI), lifting its score by 5.48 points and improving its ranking from 38th of 82 jurisdictions to 33rd of 68.

Its position on the Policy Perception Index also strengthened, with the Territory’s score rising by 9.93 points and its ranking improving from 35th of 82 to 33rd of 68 jurisdictions.

South Australia was named the fourth most attractive mining jurisdiction in 2025, rising from the 35th place it occupied the year prior, and the state also ranked first for mineral potential globally.

