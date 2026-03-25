NSW targets fuel distribution to support miners

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Mining operations across New South Wales are being prioritised along with other key industries as the state government moves to address fuel distribution pressures impacting diesel availability.

The NSW Government has announced measures to strengthen coordination across the fuel supply chain, aiming to ensure critical industries such as mining, agriculture and freight continue to receive supply amid localised shortages.

Data from FuelCheck shows that, of approximately 2400 service stations across NSW, 187 are currently without diesel, including 78 in regional areas where many mining operations are located. A further 32 stations – all in regional areas – are without any fuel, while 313 stations are missing at least one fuel type.

While overall fuel supply into Australia remains stable, the NSW Government said distribution challenges are creating uneven availability, with stock levels shifting day-to-day as fuel is replenished.

In response, the government will require major fuel companies – responsible for more than 85 per cent of liquid fuels entering Australia – to provide detailed information on supply, stock levels and distribution plans, particularly for regional communities.

A Liquid Fuel Emergency Operations Centre will also be established in Parramatta within 24 hours to coordinate the response.

The centre, led by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, will track fuel availability, identify supply pressure points and forecast demand across key sectors including mining.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the issue was not a shortage of fuel entering the country, but how it is distributed.

“What we’re seeing right now is not a shortage of fuel coming into the country – it’s a challenge in how that fuel is being distributed across the state,” Minns said.

Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said the measures would improve visibility and help keep essential industries moving.

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