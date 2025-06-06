NSW mining towns to gain from $15m RFDS boost

Image: Royal Flying Doctor Service SA/NT

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has received a $15 million funding injection from the Minns Labor Government to strengthen healthcare access across rural, regional and remote New South Wales.

Announced as part of the 2025–26 NSW budget, the funding will support the not-for-profit organisation in delivering essential medical services to some of the state’s most isolated communities including two of the most iconic mining towns, Dubbo and Broken Hill.

“The Royal Flying Doctor Service is an Australian icon. Its team has been keeping people right across remote, rural and regional NSW safe and healthy for many decades,” NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park said.

“This funding boost will help regional people access the healthcare they need with a trusted service dedicated to helping others.”

With more than 390 employees across NSW, RFDS provides a range of frontline services including primary healthcare, dental care, mental health support, patient retrievals and clinician transport.

The major funding complements existing state government funding already directed to the organisation programs across regional NSW.

These include the Rural Aerial Health Service, which flies clinicians into rural towns to deliver onsite medical care and inter-hospital transfer services based at Dubbo and Broken Hill, providing critical patient transport for both emergencies and non-urgent needs.

This latest investment will help RFDS continue operating a full suite of mobile and remote services across NSW and aligns with the government’s broader strategy to improve essential service delivery for the state’s dispersed populations.

“We thank Premier Minns, Health Minister Park, and the Member for Barwon, Roy Butler, for supporting the RFDS and recognising the important partnership role we play as part of the NSW health system in providing vital emergency and medical health services to regional, rural and remote NSW communities,” Royal Flying Doctor Service chief executive officer Greg Sam said.

