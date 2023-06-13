NSW Minerals Council offers condolences

The NSW Minerals Council has expressed condolences on behalf of the NSW mining industry to those impacted by the Hunter Valley bush crash.

“From what is known already, and as more details emerge in the days ahead, many people across the mining communities of Singleton, Muswellbrook and beyond will be coming to terms with the loss of family members, friends, neighbours and work colleagues,” NSW Minerals Council chief executive officer Stephen Galilee said.

“In particular, our thoughts are with those from the mining workforce and their families who have suffered the loss or injury of loved ones.

“Our member companies are working to provide support for our people across the local mining workforce at this difficult time.

“We will also continue to liaise with local leaders to support the mining communities of the Hunter where so many of our people and their families live.”

A bus ferrying wedding guests overturned on Wine Country Drive, near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp at Greta, on Sunday night at around 11.30pm.

It is understood that 10 people lost their lives in the accident, with a further 25 people taken to hospital with injuries.