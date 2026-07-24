New South Wales coal mining has cut its direct emissions by 30 per cent since 2005, faster than any other sector in the state, and is on track to meet legislated targets for 2030.

Net emissions, which account for the Safeguard Mechanism, are down 35 per cent over the same period and heading for a 50 per cent cut by 2030, according to analysis of the latest data from the New South Wales and Commonwealth Governments.

“Coal mining makes up just 13 per cent of the State’s emissions and the industry’s direct emissions have fallen by 30 per cent since 2005, which is faster than the NSW state average and any other sector,” NSW Minerals Council chief executive officer (CEO) Stephen Galilee said.

“Once the impact of the Safeguard Mechanism is factored in, net emissions from the NSW coal mining sector have fallen by 35 per cent since 2005. The NSW Government’s analysis also shows NSW coal mining emissions are on track to meet the legislated NSW 50 percent net emissions reduction target by 2030.”

Miners cut more than four million tonnes of emissions in 2024, and are running new projects on fugitive emissions and trials to bring down what diesel mining equipment puts out.

“The NSW coal industry is taking action to reduce emissions, with more than 4 million tonnes of emissions directly abated in 2024,” he said.

The forecast for coal mining emissions has come down again, with the peak fugitive emissions figure cut by almost one million tonnes. Government forecasts have dropped for the sector every year they have been updated.

“Each year, the coal mining industry’s actual emissions have come in well below NSW Government forecasts. In 2024, the overestimation was around 3 million tonnes, or 20%.”

The numbers land four months after the NSW Coal Industry 2026–50 strategy confirmed planning authorities would keep assessing mine extension proposals on their economic benefits, including job security for coal communities.

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