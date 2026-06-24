Mining is flexing its economic muscle in New South Wales, with the 2026–27 State Budget tipping royalty revenue to climb from $3.2 billion this year to $3.4 billion next year.

Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) chief executive officer Warren Pearce said the State Budget underlined the importance of mining to the economy.

“As mining grows into one of the state’s top income streams it reinforces the importance of maintaining a competitive investment environment for exploration and mine development,” Pearce said.

“This significant contribution from the resources sector supports jobs, productivity and essential government services.”

The State Government is also keeping its Critical Minerals Royalty Deferral Scheme in place, giving eligible projects the ability to defer royalty payments during their early production phase. Up to $250 million remains available over five years to help new projects make the transition into production.

Work to unlock better land access is also picking up pace, including reforms aimed at streamlining approval processes, clarifying landholder engagement requirements and reducing duplication across regulatory agencies, issues that have long been a focus for explorers, landholders and regional communities.

“These reforms are essential to reducing delays, improving certainty and helping responsible explorers get on the ground faster,” Pearce said.

AMEC also welcomed the launch of the Development Coordination Authority on July 1, a move designed to help projects navigate the planning system more efficiently.

For many explorers and developers, approvals remain one of the biggest barriers to investment.

“There’s no better way to improve productivity than approving projects quicker,” Pearce said.

“If the Development Coordination Authority can help cut duplication and keep projects moving, it will be a practical reform that supports investment and regional economic activity.”

Read more: NSW could become ‘global leader’ for critical minerals

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