NRW Holdings secures major contracts

Image: Aussie Family Living/shutterstock.com

NRW Holdings is set to carry out various civil works at a range of major mining sites, with the contracts’ total value estimated at around $240 million.

Rio Tinto

NRW Holdings is set to carry out civil construction work at Rio Tinto’s West Angelas iron ore mine in the east Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Under the contract, NRW Civil will support the development of the A West 1, A West 2 and A West 3 deposits so they can commence mining from 2026.

The company will do this by carrying out works such as:

modification of the main arterial heavy vehicle (HV) road from a single lane maintenance access road to a dual lane HV haul road compliant for autonomous haulage system haulage between A West and Hub A.

new HV ramps and access to the waste dumps, mining pits, hydrated waste dumps and the HV park-up facility

light vehicle (LV) road network, including interface with existing Hub A and Hub-CD road networks

surface water management structures such as pit diversion drains

The scope of works will be delivered by 120 NRW Civil personnel who will utilise about 65 pieces of existing plant and ancillary equipment. The contract is expected to be completed by November 2025.

NRW Civil will also complete the first phase of the bulk earthworks and civil construction for Rio Tinto’s coastal water supply sustaining project.

Such work includes construction of roads, pads, ancillary earthworks, and ground improvements for the seawater desalination plant at Parker Point, Dampier, WA.

The contract will be executed by 30 NRW Civil personnel, with the first phase works expected to be completed by January 2025.

BHP

NRW Holding subsidiary Golding Civil will carry out civil construction works at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance’s Saraji metallurgical coal mine in the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Under the contract, Golding Civil will excavate around one million cubic metres (m3) of bulk, execute 200,000m3 of general backfill, carry out 400,000 square metres of environmental rehabilitation works. The company will also complete new levee, access road and other minor works.

The contract works will be carried out by about 90 Golding Civil personnel, with the works scheduled for completion in December 2024.

Lynas Rare Earths

NRW Holding subsidiary DIAB Engineering has locked in the structural mechanical piping construction package for Lynas’ Mount Weld expansion project in WA.

Under the contract, DIAB Engineering will construct crushing, milling, flotation, reagents and leaching circuits.

The new contract follows DIAB Engineering delivering key construction packages for Lynas’ processing facility in Kalgoorlie, WA in 2022.

