NRW bags another subsidiary

NRW Holdings has announced the successful acquisition of OFI Group Holdings, while also announcing the award of contracts for two different sites.

NRW has completed the acquisition of WA-based OFI, which specialises in industrial electrical engineering, automation, switchboard design and manufacture, construction within the mining sector, and more.

NRW parted with approximately $4 million for OFI in a deal expected to generate $40 million in revenue over the next financial year.

The acquisition is expected to bolster and enhance capabilities and service delivery within the NRW mining equipment, technology and services (METS) division, which is comprised of subsidiaries such as RCR Mining Technologies, DIAB Engineering, and Primero Group.

Contract awards

NRW also announced that DIAB Engineering has been awarded a contract for crusher and supporting infrastructure maintenance at IB Operations’ Iron Bridge magnetite mine.

The deal is valued at roughly $30 million over three years, with an optional two-year extension.

RCR Mining Technologies – a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRW – has secured a contract with Chichester Metals for design and construction of the primary crushing facility at the Christmas Creek development.

The deal is valued at roughly $34 million with an immediate start date.

Christmas Creek is an iron ore mine owned by Fortescue Metals. RCR previously worked with Fortescue at the mining company’s Cloubreak site in 2022.

NRW chief executive officer, Jules Pemberton, shared his thoughts.

“I am delighted to announce that RCR and DIAB have been awarded these contracts with Fortescue Metals Group, building on their relationships and showcasing their expertise in that sector,” he said.

“I would also take the opportunity to welcome OFI into the NRW METS division and utilising the capabilities they will bring to the group.”