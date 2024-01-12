Norwest and Buxton welcome copper breakthroughs

Image: Dmitry Chulov/adobe.stock.com

Norwest Minerals and Buxton Resources have seen ‘significant’ growth at their respective copper prospects in Western Australia.

Buxton has discovered an extensive copper porphyry system at the Wolverine prospect part of its Copper Wolf project.

“The discovery of an outcropping porphyry Cu-Mo system at Wolverine is a game-changer for Buxton with mineralisation present at surface, and tenure which is not subject to any joint venture agreement,” Buxton chief executive officer Marty Moloney said.

“This discovery also highlights the incredible exploration potential at Copper Wolf where previous work 1960–90s has barely scratched the surface of what is shaping up to be a very large porphyry Cu-Mo system.

“I’m looking forward to the next steps, including confirmatory scout drilling once permits are in place.”

Meanwhile, drilling at Norwest’s Bali copper project has uncovered significant copper oxide mineralisation along a 700m structural target.

The company drilled eleven reverse circulation (RC) holes for a total of 880m with eight of the holes targeting the V6 ‘conglomerate’ structure located near the western tenement boundary. The other three RC holes tested the smaller V3 and V10 structures.

The drilling confirmed narrow oxide copper mineralisation extends down dip from the high-grade rock chip samples collected along the V6 and V3 structures while field mapping in 2023.

Drilling of the highly prospective structures is to be undertaken later this year following completion of earthworks.

