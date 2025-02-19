Northern Territory resources in the spotlight

Image: Arnell Koegelenberg/peopleimages.com/stock.adobe.com

The Annual Geoscience Exploration Seminar (AGES) is set to return on April 8–9 at the Alice Springs Convention Centre.

The event will feature a robust lineup of industry and government speakers sharing the latest geoscience data and exploration activity across the Northern Territory.

“AGES is a highly regarded and award-winning industry event that provides the mineral and petroleum exploration sector with cutting-edge research, new geoscience data, and exploration highlights from across the NT,” NT Mining and Energy Minister Gerard Maley said.

“Held annually in Alice Springs, it attracts a local, national and international audience, reinforcing the Territory’s position as a premier destination for exploration investment.”

The 2025 program will feature expert presentations from the Department of Mining and Energy’s NT Geological Survey, Geoscience Australia, CSIRO, and state industry players, with a strong focus on the Top End’s mineral potential.

The focus for this year’s event will be highlighting the geological survey work currently being done in the NT to drive a new wave of mineral discoveries in the Pine Creek region, as well as give Tennant Creek a resurgence with its exploration of gold and copper.

Central Australia’s mineral exploration results will also be highlighted, along with insights into the NT’s geological basins and their potential to host hydrocarbons and metals like copper and zinc.

Critical minerals will be a key theme, with the NT hosting defined resources for 17 of the world’s critical minerals and the potential for another 13.

“The global demand for critical minerals continues to rise to support renewable energy, battery storage, and advanced technology industries, and the Northern Territory is primed to play a major role in supplying these essential commodities,” Maley said.