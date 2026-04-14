Northern Territory raises exploration profile as seminar kicks off

Alice Springs. Image: Marco Saracco

The Northern Territory (NT) Government is continuing to build its credentials as an emerging hotspot for resources exploration and development, with a geoscience conference kicking off today attracting more than 300 delegates from around the world.

The two-day Annual Geoscience Exploration Seminar (AGES) 2026, one of the nation’s leading technical resource exploration conferences, is taking place in Alice Springs and will showcase the latest geoscience data, research and exploration activity across the Territory.

The NT Government said the conference aims to boost exploration and unlock new development opportunities.

Northern Territory Minister for Mining and Energy Gerard Maley said the NT was well placed to capitalise on its mineral and energy potential.

“Events like AGES showcase the Territory’s significant mineral and energy potential and highlight why the NT remains one of the most exciting exploration destinations in the world,” Maley said.

He said the Government is focused on creating the right environment for investment and development so it can deliver jobs for Territorians, support regional communities and keep the economy strong into the future.

“This is why we are committed to supporting a strong exploration sector through high-quality geoscience data, targeted incentives and the boosting of our long-standing exploration grants program.”

AGES 2026 comes amid a period of expansion for the Territory’s resources sector, with first gas from the Beetaloo Sub-basin expected to enter the domestic market this year.

The conference program will cover a range of exploration themes, including resource growth around Tennant Creek, the potential of the McArthur Basin, and geological updates on the Beetaloo Sub-basin as it moves into pilot production. Sessions will also focus on the Pine Creek region and outline new and upcoming geoscience initiatives from the NT Geological Survey.

The event will run alongside the Mining Services Expo, highlighting local businesses and their role in supporting exploration and mining projects across the Territory.

The conference comes as the NT Government hits the road to pitch its resources credentials to Japan and Korea, seeking to strengthen ties with partners and investors in Asia through a targeted industry delegation promoting investment opportunities across key sectors.

Led by Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations Robyn Cahill, the delegation will travel to Japan and South Korea as part of the NT Government’s broader investor engagement program with key trading partners.

The roadshow is designed as a precursor to the next Northern Territory Investment Summit, with a focus on attracting prospective investors to experience the Territory first-hand and deepening strategic relationships at a time when global trade partnerships are evolving.

Read more: Northern Territory hails record gold production amid exploration push

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