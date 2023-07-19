Northern Star fleet bolstered by Sandvik support

Gold miner Northern Star selected Sandvik to supply 32 new pieces of mobile equipment for its Australian operations.

The company will bolster its Sandvik fleet with 17 Toro TH663i underground trucks, 10 Toro LH621i underground loaders, four Toro LH517i underground loaders and a Sandvik DD422i development jumbo with dual control.

“This commitment underscores the partnership between Northern Star and Sandvik and reflects trust in our advanced, intelligent technology that helps make our customers more productive, more profitable and more sustainable,” Sandvik vice president, sales area Australia and New Zealand Wayne Scrivens said.

The Toro TH663i trucks each have a 63-metric-ton carrying capacity and low overall equipment weight for high ramp speeds. They come with operator speed assist as a standard feature to automatically limit the top speed of the vehicle during level and downhill driving.

The truck’s low weight, efficient engine technology and fast ramp speeds result in low fuel consumption per hauled tonne and overall reduction of CO2 emissions.

The 17-metric-ton Toro LH517i loaders provide superior hydraulic power for fast bucket filling. A powerful drivetrain enables high-speed tramming and increased productivity, while long-life components, specifically developed for the rough underground environment, contribute to low cost per ton.

The 21-metric-ton Toro LH621i loaders are engineered for rapid mine development and large-scale underground production. With superior hydraulic power for fast bucket filling and drivetrain power for high ramp speeds, this loader can quickly clear tunnel headings for rapid advance rates.