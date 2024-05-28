Northern Minerals, Sibanye make moves at the top

Image: methaphum/stock.adobe.com

Northern Minerals and Sibanye-Stillwater have announced key leadership changes to their boards, marking a new era of leadership for both companies.

Northern Minerals

Nicholas Curtis has resigned as executive chairman and will act as a strategic advisor to the rare earths company for at least 12 months to provide the company with valuable rare earths and project development expertise.

Adam Handley, a Northern Minerals non-executive director since December 2021, will replace Curtis as executive chairman.

Handley is based in Perth and is a partner of global law firm HFW and was previously president of the Australia China Business Council WA.

He specialises in advising North Asian investors and their Australian counterparts to bridge successful business relationships across a range of sectors including resources, mining and project development.

As Handley joins Northern Minerals, he will primarily focus on fostering strategic stakeholder engagement across State and Federal Governments and with Iluka Resources, Northern Minerals’ key strategic partner for the Browns Range project in Western Australia.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the board of Northern Minerals as we advance our vision to deliver Browns Range as a globally significant, Australian-based producer of dysprosium and terbium, two key ingredients in the worlds’ decarbonisation efforts,” Handley said.

Northern Minerals finance director Shane Hartwig has also been promoted to managing director and chief executive officer, where he will carry out functions previously completed by Curtis.

Hartwig has extensive experience across finance, capital markets and project development and will lead Northern Minerals as it works to complete the Browns Range definitive feasibility study, followed by a final investment decision on establishing a commercial scale beneficiation plant.

“With the full support of my fellow directors and our new managing director Shane Hartwig, Northern Minerals is well positioned to execute our business strategy, including supplying Iluka Resources’ proposed integrated rare earths refinery at Eneabba, and delivering value for all shareholders,” Handley said.

“I want to acknowledge the significant contribution to Northern Minerals made by Nick Curtis. We are grateful that Nick has agreed to continue to provide strategic support for the company as required.

“We will continue to review the mix and skills of our board and executive team as we advance financing for Browns Range to ensure we have the right team to deliver on our commitments to all our stakeholders.”

Sibanye Stillwater

The global mining company has appointed additional members to multiple committees.

Harry Kenyon-Slaney and Peter Hancock have joined the audit committee, and Elaine Dorward-King and Philippe Boisseau have been recruited for the remuneration committee.

Boisseau has also joined the investment and risk committees and social, ethics and sustainability committee.

Like Boisseau, Hancock has joined the investment and risk committees and will also be a member of the safety and health committee.

These changes are effective as of May 24.

