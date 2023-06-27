Non-flammable excellence: Motion and CRC partner up

When it comes to maintenance and repair operations in the mining and processing industry, safety is key. The use of flammable products in these environments can pose significant risks, especially in areas where welding, grinding, or other potential ignition sources are present.

This is where non-flammable products, such as CRC’s Non-Flammable Brakleen and Non-Flammable Contact Cleaner come into play.

Steve Keown, national product manager for lubricants and chemicals at Motion, highlights the importance of using non-flammable products in critical infrastructure and in enclosed areas where the risk of fire is high. In addition, CRC also has a non-flammable water based Brakleen.

