Nominations now open for 2024 Bulk Handling Awards

Australian Bulk Handling Review has opened calls for nominations for the 2024 Australian Bulk Handling Awards.

The event is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements and successes of companies and individuals in the bulk solids handling sector.

Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner on September 18, 2024. The event will run alongside the 2024 Australian Bulk Handling Expo (BULK2024).

The awards will run in conjunction with the MHD Mercury Awards Gala dinner, which highlights best practices in Australia’s logistics industry.

Sponsorship positions are available for several of the awards. Sponsors will have their names associated with the prestigious award of their choice, and the privilege of presenting that award to the well-deserved winner.

Previous sponsors include Bonfiglioli, Vega, Kinder, and SEW-EURODRIVE.

To learn more about sponsoring an award, visit the website.

Nominations are currently open for the following awards:

Innovative technology

Recognising outstanding technology designed to enhance bulk solids handling and processing.

Dust control technology, application, or practice (Sponsored by Kinder Australia)

Recognising an outstanding implementation of project that helps to keep dust creation in the bulk solids handling process to a minimum.

Excellence in the application of gears, motors, or drives

Recognising excellence in a component or piece of equipment that provides a benefit to bulk solids handling operations.

Excellence in transport or conveying

Recognising excellence in a piece of equipment or conveying technology that moves bulk solids materials from one location to another.

Best practice in safety

Recognising a project or program that emphasises and upholds industry safety standards.

Supplier of the year

Recognising a supplier that is excelling in the bulk solids handling sector.

Bulk handling facility of the year

Recognising an outstanding facility that is for the processing of bulk solids materials, or manufacture of materials using bulk solids goods.

The Australian Society of Bulk Solids Handling (ASBSH) has partnered with the event and will present two awards on the night, the AW Roberts Award and the ASBSH Award.

To submit a nomination, click here.