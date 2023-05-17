No mining for Woodside in new proclamation

Following the February rejection of the Bird In Hand gold mine in Adelaide’s Woodside region, Minister for Energy and Mining Tom Koutsantonis has committed to preventing further mining applications in the area.

The gold deposit area has now been proclaimed by the Governor at the request of the State Government, a mechanism that has been used in the past to protect the Mintabie town lease area and the Burra Monster mine historic area.

In February, Terramin, the developer of the proposed mine, had submitted a mining lease proposal (MLP) following five years of community consultation.

This was rejected by Koutsantonis on February 9, citing broader state interests such as potential socioeconomic and amenity impacts as the reason for the rejection.

“This was an important and necessary step to protect against future attempts to mine this deposit,” Koutsantonis said, regarding the proclamation of the area.

“We want to ensure local tourism businesses – including world-class wineries – as well as the local amenity of this area remain protected.”

Terramin was advised of the proclamation plan in March and was invited to make a submission, but declined.

The proclamation will not restrict Terramin’s ability to undertake any required rehabilitation activities associated with previous exploration in the area.

“In circumstances where it is determined mining operations are not compatible with a particular area, it is important to shift the primary control over any future potential applications to the Government,” Koutsantonis said.

“This mechanism will ensure full control by Government over the ability for anyone to make future applications for mineral tenements over this small area.

“That was the basis for my decision in February to decline Terramin’s application to develop this mine. By protecting the Bird In Hand mine area under proclamation, we will ensure that decision holds firm both now and into the future.”