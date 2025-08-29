NMR scales up Blackjack processing capacity

Pouring liquid gold metal. Image: nordroden/stock.adobe.com

Native Mineral Resources (NMR) is moving closer to full-scale production at its Blackjack gold operation in Queensland.

The company has conducted three successful gold pours in August, producing 300 ounces of gold doré. A further pour is scheduled for September 11.

Blackjack’s processing has been ramping up throughout August with a peak feed grade of 1.08 grams per tonne gold recorded on August 25. A total of 17,696 dry tonnes were milled over the four weeks to July 25, with a recovery rate in excess of 91.6 per cent.

NMR is also continuing mining and exploration at Blackjack, with south pit mining commencing in early August. Six blasts have been completed to date, with a further two blasts scheduled for September 1.

The company is planning to begin mining from the north pit prior to completing its south pit operations, with operations at the third central pit to follow after that.

Current operations are restricted to a day shift only, in order to maintain a low-cost profile.

NMR managing director and chief executive officer Blake Cannavo said the processing outcomes represented an important success for the company.

“Successful completion of three gold pours on 27 August, producing 300 ounces of gold marks a significant milestone for NMR at Blackjack as we continue to ramp up to full production,” he said.

“August is proving to be a transformational month for the business, with plant performance improving daily and feed grades steadily increasing.”