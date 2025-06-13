NMG cements confidence in Crown Prince

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

New Murchison Gold (NMG) has completed grade control drilling at the Crown Prince gold project in Western Australia, paving the way for mining.

The drilling program comprised 330 inclined grade control drill holes that were designed to test and better delineate grade below the lateritic cap rock zone above the Crown Prince orebody. They covered early mining benches in Crown Prince’s proposed open pit design.

In May, NMG revealed assay results from the first 101 drill holes, including 10m at 67.57 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from 47m and 4m at 40.98g/t from 25m. These holes originated from the western part of the south-eastern zone (SEB) and above the main zone.

Building off this success, NMG has now unveiled the assays for the next 149 drill holes, which come from the central and eastern part of SEB. Significant intersections include 2m at 195.79g/t from 26m and 6m at 18.77g/t from 22m, including 1m at 97.7g/t from 23m.

“We are pleased to report high gold grades from this round of grade control drilling which adds further confidence to the mining proposition at Crown Prince in addition to the recently announced high-grade caprock results,” NMG chief executive officer Alex Passmore said.

“The mineralised zones and grades defined by our grade control programs so far are confirming our expectations on a high grade, high return open pit proposition.”

NMG recently released a feasibility study for Crown Prince, projecting a pre-tax cash flow of $226 million over a 30-month period.

The company has also secured an ore purchase agreement with Westgold Resources, where Crown Prince ore will be processed at the Bluebird processing plant.

