NJE soars with Gladstone FIFO flights

Rex Group member National Jet Express (NJE) has cast a wider wingspan across Australia’s mining territory with direct flights from Brisbane to Gladstone, Queensland.

The new weekly flights, which will continue through to Rockhampton, are NJE’s seventh charter destination in Queensland.

NJE has been servicing fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers since it was acquired by Rex in 2022.

NJE launched its base in Queensland in July last year and now runs flights for major miners such as BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, First Quantum Minerals, Allkem (now Arcadium Lithium) and IGO.

Operators set to benefit from the new flights include Rio Tinto, Orica, and Boyne Smelters.

NJE said it is committing to growing its fleet of Dash 8-400NG and Embraer E190 aircraft in Queensland and across Australia, with additional aircraft joining the NJE fleet before the end of the 2023–24 financial year.

“The Rex Group is also the biggest regional operator of regular public transport (RPT) services in regional and rural Queensland with 24 destinations, as well as being host to a growing network of domestic services using Boeing 737-800NG aircraft,” the company said.

“NJE’s growing presence in Queensland will allow the Rex Group as a whole to further expand on opportunities across charter and RPT services.”

NJE also operates freighter flights between Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast and FIFO operations in Papua New Guinea and between PNG and Cairns.

