Niobium: ‘There are no substitutes’

The Kanyika project is expected to challenge the dominance in niobium sales from Brazil and Canada. Image: Globe Metals and Mining.

As industries race to secure diversified critical mineral supply chains, Globe Metals and Mining is positioning itself as a potential catalyst for reshaping the future.

Niobium underpins some of the world’s most advanced technologies, yet its global supply has remained highly concentrated for decades.

The metal’s ability to strengthen steel, enable superconductivity and withstand extreme heat has made it increasingly strategic as demand grows across defence, medical and advanced manufacturing sectors.

That combination of critical importance and limited supply is what Globe Metals and Mining sees as a rare opportunity for a new globally significant producer with what could be the first globally significant new niobium mine in 50 years.

“Niobium has no substitutes, and it’s primarily used in the defence industry, MRI machines, superconductors, superalloys and high-energy systems, but also in artificial intelligence [AI] and data centres,” chief executive officer Charles Altshuler told Australian Mining.

“Because there are no substitutes, and because it’s being used in these critical industries, that is why it has a very good future.”

Globe’s Kanyika project in Malawi is expected to challenge the dominance in niobium sales from two mines in Brazil and one in Canada.

Around 90 per cent of global niobium supply currently originates from Brazil, highlighting the market concentration Globe aims to address.

Kanyika holds a joint ore reserve committee (JORC) mineral resource of 68.3 million tonnes at approximately 0.28 per cent niobium pentoxide (Nb₂O₅) and is supported by environmental approvals, mining licences and a community development agreement.

Globe expects Kanyika to support a 23-year mine life, supplying materials into aerospace, defence, medical and advanced technology sectors.

Construction commenced in January, with first oxide production targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Why niobium now?

Although discovered in the 1800s, niobium’s industrial importance grew during the early 20th century as an alloying metal for strengthening steel.

By the 1950s, its role expanded through high-strength low-alloy steels and aerospace superalloys.

Today, the metal supports applications across automotive manufacturing, infrastructure, AI, defence and battery technologies.

Ferroniobium remains the primary saleable form of the metal, typically containing around 65 per cent niobium and selling for more than $US40,000 per tonne.

Altshuler said refined niobium products were, at the time of writing, trading closer to $US60,000 per tonne, which Globe aims to target when production begins.

Energy storage could represent niobium’s next major growth frontier, with Altshuler describing the metal as a future battery technology enabler.

“If you put two per cent niobium oxide in a lithium-ion battery, you can charge the battery within six minutes,” he said.

“It has a 200 per cent increase in life and can withstand 10,000 charge cycles.

“There have been instances with lithium-ion batteries heating up and causing fires; with niobium, this will not occur.”

Altshuler said Kanyika’s near-surface mineralisation and low stripping ratio position the project as a potentially low-cost niobium operation.

“Malawi has a very low cost for mining compared to Canada or Australia,” he said.

“But this is going to be completely traceable. Globe will have a mine, a concentrator and a refinery all on site.

“Traceability of supply is crucial. Customers need to see that the product has moved from mine to refinery and comes from a conflict-free jurisdiction like Malawi.”

Niobium’s importance also lies in strengthening global supply chains, as industries seek alternatives to concentrated production hubs.

“Modern supply chains cannot handle one major supplier,” Altshuler said.

“The US, for example, imports 100 per cent of its niobium, highlighting the need to diversify supply.”

The Kanyika project is designed to produce niobium as its primary product, alongside tantalum as a secondary output. Both are considered critical for advanced electronics, superconductors and next-generation battery technologies.

For Altshuler, Kanyika represents a defining milestone for Globe.

“The company has been in existence for so long, so this happening now is a very exciting time,” he said.

This feature appeared in the March issue of Australian Mining magazine.