Nifty an ‘important copper source‘: Cyprium

Cyprium Metals has released a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its Nifty copper complex, confirming the economic viability of large-scale copper production.

The study highlights a $1.1 billion pre-tax net present value (NPV) and outlines plans for refurbishing Nifty’s brownfield concentrator and retreating its heap leach pads.

The PFS supports two key projects: the concentrate project, which involves copper concentrate production, and the initial cathode project, which is focused on reprocessing heap leach pads.

Together, these projects boast a combined ore reserve of 797,000 tonnes (t) of contained copper.

Some of the PFS’s other key highlights include:

a life-of-mine (LOM) production of 718,000t copper over nearly 21 years

projected gross revenues of $9.2 billion, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of $4 billion.

pre-tax cashflow of $3.1 billion, supported by C1 costs of $US2.39 ($3.68) per pound

brownfield redevelopment costs of $458 million and $46 million for the cathode project.

“The successful completion of this comprehensive PFS marks a foundational step that we will build on,” Cyprium executive chair Matt Fifield said. “The PFS highlights the long duration and immense profitability of Nifty’s concentrate project.

“With 797,000 tonnes of copper in total reserve supporting more than $3 billion of pre-tax cash flow, Nifty is a large and important copper source and economic engine for Australia.

“There are few near-term copper development opportunities that present the scale, longevity, and positive economics of Nifty’s concentrate project, and really none that have the speed and cost advantages of a permitted brownfield site and access to Western Australia’s world-class supply chain.”

With all major permits in hand, Cyprium is well-positioned to advance toward project execution.

“The important information in this PFS serves as a strategic foundation for our forward activities,” Fifield said.