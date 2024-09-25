Next phase of CopperString construction begins

Image: CopperString 2.0

Construction of the second workforce accommodation at the CopperString 2032 project has commenced.

Supported by a $1.3 billion funding package from the Queensland Government, publicly owned energy cooperation Powerlink and construction partners UGL and CPB Contractors are delivering CopperString 2032 through a joint venture.

CopperString 2032 involves building 840km of new electricity transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa in Queensland.

With half a billion dollars in critical minerals invested in the project, CopperString 2032 will connect the largest renewable energy zone on the east coast of Australia.

CopperString 2032’s second workforce accommodation site is currently being constructed in Richmond and is set to house up to 250 construction workers.

Like the Hughenden workforce accommodation site – which has capacity to house 450 workers – the Richmond site will provide a range of amenities, including a dedicated gym, recreation spaces, dining spaces, a kitchen, and food store facilities, once operational.

The groundbreaking milestone was celebrated at a ceremony in Richmond, which had local school children turn the first sod. Then, the Richmond Shire Council and Powerlink held a community lunch.

“It’s been less than three months since the [Queensland] Government broke ground on this nation building project in Hughenden and now we are at another construction milestone with the commencement of Richmond’s accommodation facility,” Queensland Critical Minerals and Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.

“This is the largest ever expansion to the state’s publicly owned energy system and requires a workforce of more than 800 to deliver.

“The North West [Minerals Province] is rich with critical minerals and today we are one step closer to unlocking this huge potential and future economy.”

Powerlink, UGL and CPB Contractors will work with ATCO Structures to deliver the Richmond workforce accommodation, which is due for completion mid to late 2025.

“The six accommodation sites that we will build along the corridor for CopperString workers will provide a comfortable home away from home,” CopperString 2032 project director Tom Dockray said.

“The locations for the workforce accommodation sites have been chosen to ensure construction efficiencies as well as shorter travel distances, making it safer for our workforce along the transmission line and substation locations.

“In July, we commenced construction in Hughenden and launched our supplier capability development program, in August we opened the Experience Centre in Townsville and now in September we have broken ground in Richmond.

“We are progressing rapidly and are on track to construct CopperString by 2029.”

