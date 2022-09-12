Zenith to power up Kathleen Valley

Zenith Energy has been awarded the contract for the supply of power to Liontown Resources’ Kathleen Valley mine in Western Australia on a Build, Own and Operate (BOO) basis.

Zenith will finance, design, construct, own, operate and maintain the 95 Megawatt station for an initial term of 15 years from first commercial operation, which is expected to coincide with process plant commissioning in H1, 2024.

The facility will include wind generation from five wind turbines each capable of generating 6MW. The thermal power component will comprise 27MW of gas generation and 5MW of diesel standby generation.

Once fully constructed, the station is currently expected to have the largest off-grid renewable capacity (46MW wind and solar) of any mining project in Australia.

The need to achieve and maintain high levels of renewable energy penetration has informed the design of the station, such that the facility will be able to run in “engine-off” mode for significant periods of time.

The parties have also agreed to use their best efforts to finalise a binding Power Purchase Agreement within 90 days of the date of the Letter of Award.

Importantly for Liontown, Zenith Energy has also committed to working with the Tjiwarl Traditional Owners and recently announced a collaboration established with Tjiwarl Contracting Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tjiwarl Aboriginal Corporation. This collaboration will see Zenith Energy and TCS work together to deliver low carbon emission power solutions for miners and communities on Tjiwarl native title determined lands.

Zenith Energy is one of Australia’s leading independent power producers, specialising in tailored off-the-grid hybrid power generation. With a portfolio spanning throughout Western Australia, and the Northern Territory, Zenith has installed capacity of more than 400MW, delivering cost-effective and reliable power solutions for clients.