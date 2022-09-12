Wyloo grabs major chunk of Greatland Gold

Wyloo Metals has announced an equity funding package of up to $120 million for Greatland Gold, thereby becoming its largest shareholder.

Greatland is a leading mining development and exploration company focussed on precious and base metals. It is developing the world-class Havieron gold-copper deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia while delivering multi-project exploration upside in a low-risk jurisdiction.

Wyloo, owned by Andrew Forrest, will subscribe for 430,024,390 ordinary shares, priced at 8.2 pence per share, totalling $60 million and about 8.6 per cent of Greatland’s shares on issue.