Woodside & Chevron confirm keynote speakers for AOG 2020

Major LNG operators Woodside Energy and Chevron Australia have thrown their support behind the 39th annual Australasian Oil and Gas (AOG) Exhibition & Conference by confirming key speakers for the event.

Woodside Energy executive vice president development Meg O’Neill and Chevron Australia director of operations Kory Judd will join Premier Mark McGowan for the opening address of the event.

Ms O’Neill is responsible for design and execution of onshore and offshore capital projects, the engineering function, Browse, Scarborough and Senegal and Mr Judd is responsible for overseeing the safe and reliable operations of the Gorgon LNG, Wheatstone LNG, WA Oil and domestic gas assets.

The confirmation comes as the free-to-attend conference program was finalised and will include an Industry Supply Forum, Subsea Forum and Knowledge Forum featuring experts across a range of industry sectors from machine learning to renewables, decarbonisation, diversity and technology.

The speakers and program will support the theme for AOG 2020 of “Forward Together – Driving Opportunity, Generating Confidence”.

This theme takes on many important connotations. Built in collaboration with various stakeholders, including government, major operators and the supply chain, forward together reflects the current state of the industry and the how the entire supply chain will unite at AOG this year.

Integral to this is theme is the presentations of operator forward work plans at the event – which is the next step in the WA Government’s LNG Jobs Taskforce vision.

Operator briefing sessions will give attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the four operators presenting Forward Work Plans – Woodside Energy, Chevron Australia, Shell Australia and Santos.

The Forward Work Plans are a two-year outlook designed to facilitate improved planning of potential contracting activity and supply chain capability. This is an exclusive opportunity to AOG attendees and a first for the event this year.

This comes as AOG confirms a collaborative LNG Jobs Taskforce stand at the exhibition hosting Woodside, Chevron, Shell, Santos, Inpex and the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation. A further opportunity for attendees to engage directly with the major operators.

In addition to the exhibition and conference offering, the event will also feature a technology station presented by the National Energy Resources Australia (NERA), which will showcase new technologies from entrepreneurs demonstrating their innovative products and services in the fields of data and digitisation, automation and robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. This is a comprehensive program supporting the discovery, commercialisation and deployment of innovation and technologies across Australia.

AOG event director Bill Hare said the high-profile speaker confirmation and demand for exhibition space showed the importance of the industry to the WA economy.

“We are proud to welcome our keynote speakers who will open this year’s event, which is set to be 20 per cent bigger than 2019. We have already sold more than 90 per cent of the exhibition space and have had great support from both Government and industry,” Hare said.

In conjunction with the exhibition and conference offering, there are exclusive networking events available to industry professionals. From welcome drinks to an opening celebration and thought-provoking breakfasts – attendees will have the opportunity to meet new prospects, connect with old colleagues and celebrate the industry.

AOG is the only event in the year where the entire industry stops to gather together and look forward to future opportunities and discover the latest insights.

Running from March 11 – 13, 2020 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, the annual Australasian Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference (AOG) is the biggest oil and gas event in Australia, and a vehicle for collaboration.

The free exhibition and conference brings together the entire supply chain – more than 9,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors for a three-day showcase of local and international technology and services, with extensive networking opportunities.

Register free now.