Wolff Mining drills record metres at BMA Saraji

National Group, via Wolff Mining has guided BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) to a record month of drilling at the Saraji coal mine in Central Queensland with 43,794 metres in November.

This overtook the previous monthly drilling record of 41,500 drilled metres at the site, using the Cat M6420B drill.

During November, Wolff completed drilling in 270-millimetre holes, which ranged from depths of 30 metres to 65-plus metres in tertiary material.

Wolff Mining has supplied BMA Saraji with the M6420B drill, as part of its mining services and drilling equipment contract at the site.

It also provides operational labour at Saraji, including supervisors, drillers and fitters.

The M6420B is designed for heavy duty open pit mining, delivering reliable performance and safety, as one of Cat’s favoured drill models globally.

National Group managing director Mark Ackroyd described the performance of the M6420B as “exceptional”, as it led BMA Saraji to this milestone.

To read the rest of this article, visit National Group’s website.