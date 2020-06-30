Wolff Mining applies SATS technology in mining environment

Wolff Mining has implemented its semi-autonomous tractor system (SATS) technology in a world-first application into a mining production environment.

One operator remotely controlled up to four semi-autonomous Cat D11T bulldozers using CAT command and SATS technology as he was sitting in a remote command centre.

SATS technology provides operators protection from on-site dangers and environmental hazards; equipment utilisation and shift-long operator efficiency; and the control of up to four dozers by an operator at a time. It also eliminates prolonged exposure to noise, dust and vibration.

Wolff Mining, part of National Group, partnered with Caterpillar and Hastings Deering to implement and optimise the technology.

The provider of automated solutions envisions the technology to rival or overtake productivity that comes from manned dozer operations.

Watch the video below to see the technology implementation.

Wolff Mining’s range of solutions include large scale satellite bulk dozer push, semi-autonomous blast hole drilling, contract mining services, excavator pre strip fleets, civil earthworks, site clearing and rehabilitation works.