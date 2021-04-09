Wiluna hands out decade-long Contract extension

Wiluna Mining has extended a power supply contract with Contract Power Group at its namesake gold operation in Western Australia.

The 10-year extension will see Contract Power meet the needs of the Wiluna stage one sulphide project and supply a total of 14.1 megawatts of power output until 2031.

Under the stage one plan, Wiluna aspires to double its gold production from the current output of 60,000 ounces a year.

Contract Power also plans to increase gas generation and add a two-megawatt battery energy storage unit to reduce the mine’s diesel usage.

Wiluna stated this would provide a solid foundation for a mixed renewable power for the stage two development in 2023.

The company is assessing the possibility of expanding production further to 200,000-250,000 ounces a year.

“We are excited by company efforts to strengthen its operations by generating electrical power with greater efficiency,” Wiluna chair Milan Jerkovic said.

“Our operational energy efficiency and renewable sources of power is consistent with initiatives worldwide and across the mining industry.

“We look forward to working with Contract Power to not only transitioning the Wiluna mine once again into one of Australia’s biggest and most profitable gold mines, but helping it become one of Australia’s cleanest mines.”

Contract Power has been supplying power to the Wiluna mine since 2016.

Wiluna and Contract are planning to incorporate decarbonisation using the mine’s power generation system with solar, wind or pumped storage options to support current operations as well as future expansion.

The Wiluna mining complex covers 20 open pit and three underground mines within 20 kilometres of the Wiluna processing facility.