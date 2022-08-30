Why did MACA go with Thiess over NRW?

NRW Holdings made a higher per-share offer, but it had too many strings attached for MACA.

When MACA’s founding shareholders this week entered into written acceptance deeds allowing Thiess to secure 15.9 per cent of the mining services provider, it came after Thiess increased its off-market takeover bid from $1.025 cash per share to $1.075.

The boosted offer valued MACA at $367.3 million.

“Thiess’ increased offer is compelling and an attractive price representing a strong premium to recent trading prices prior to the announcement of the initial Thiess offer,” MACA founding shareholder Geoff Baker said.

“My fellow founding shareholders and my fellow MACA director Rob Ryan have agreed to accept the revised offer price and have agreed not to withdraw those acceptances for the duration of the offer period.”

However, NRW, another WA-based mining contractor, had previously made a $1.085-per-share offer for MACA.

So why was the higher offer rejected?

According to the MACA board, NRW’s offer was inferior because only half of the proposal was in cash – NRW would have paid out a total of $188.6 million in cash, with the remainder to be paid in company stock.

It also came with several risks, including whether NRW could secure adequate financing.

“The NRW indicative proposal was a non-binding indicative proposal, was subject to conditions and there was no certainty that giving NRW (and its financiers) access to MACA to do due diligence would result in a binding offer or the execution of a scheme of arrangement implementation agreement,” MACA said in rejecting the NRW offer earlier in August.

One MACA investor was more straightforward when suggesting NRW needed to make a firmer offer.

“NRW likely should put on their big boy pants and make a better offer with fewer strings attached,” the investor, who declined to be named, told the Australian Financial Review.

MACA’s boards ultimately determined the NRW offer was too great a risk and recommended shareholders accept the Thiess bid, which is now waiting on approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.