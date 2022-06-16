Whundo-ful copper and zinc grades for GreenTech

Initial assay results from GreenTech Metals’ Whundo copper-zine project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia have highlighted exceptional copper and zinc grades.

The findings came from the recent 25-hole reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Whundo copper mine, where mining activity took place as recently as 2006.

Drilling confirms that the high-grade copper and zinc mineralisation at Whundo persists down plunge and beyond the current resource envelope.

Reported gold grades of up to 3.34 grams per tonne accompany the higher-grade copper zones and provide a valuable credit to Whundo ore.

Greentech executive director Thomas Reddicliffe said the high-grade tenor of the mineralisation at Whundo was at the core of a much broader copper and zinc mineralised system.

“Pleasingly, the Whundo mineralisation carries notable gold grades, which as a credit, further enhances the potential economics of the project. Drilling has demonstrated that the mineralisation at Whundo remains open at depth and with grades persisting,” he said.

“This and the identification of two additional mineralised horizons provides further impetus for the company to build upon the known resource.

“Once the balance of our assay results has been received, we will incorporate this new information into the existing JORC 2012 indicated resource at Whundo.”