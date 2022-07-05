Whitehaven to battle Narrabri legal challenge

Whitehaven Coal says it will “vigorously defend” proceedings seeking to invalidate the State Significant Development Consent granted for the Narrabri Stage 3 Extension Project by the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) in April.

The company said it had been notified that the Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action – a client of the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), a pro-bono law firm – has commenced judicial review proceedings in the NSW Land and Environment Court in respect of the matter.

Whitehaven noted that the IPC, in approving the Project, conducted a comprehensive assessment and evaluation process which included consideration of 1775 submissions from relevant stakeholders, roughly one-third of which addressed the issue of climate change.

It said the IPC panel comprised three experienced commissioners, and was assisted at the public hearing and in its assessment process by an experienced senior counsel.

The IPC’s reasons for finding that the Project should be approved, subject to stringent conditions of consent, included that “GHG emissions for the Project have been adequately estimated and are permissible in context of the current climate change policy framework”.