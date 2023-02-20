Whitehaven nabs new non-executive director

Whitehaven Coal has announced a new appointment to its board of directors.

Wallis Graham will join the mining company as an independent non-executive director, bringing with her two decades of experience in various global finance roles, including fund management, corporate finance, private equity and investment banking.

Graham currently chairs the renumeration committee at Sevcorp, a mining engineering company, and holds a senior consulting role with Energy Capital Partners.

She also serves as director of several non-for-profit organisations in education, medical research, and the arts.

“Whitehaven has a demonstrated track record of effective capital management during what has been an extremely dynamic decade for energy market participants,” Graham said.

“The challenge for the business is how it can leverage its strong commercial performance in recent years to deliver continued value for shareholders over the longer term.

“I am looking forward to being able to make a meaningful contribution to this effort.”

Whitehaven chairman Mark Vaile welcomed Graham to the company.

“Wallis will bring her significant understanding of global capital flows, corporate financing and funds management to help guide the company as it seeks to navigate increasingly complex and evolving financial markets,” he said.

The reshuffle is the latest in what seems to be a trend of high-level changes with Australian mining companies.

In Andromeda’s December quarterly report, it announced the appointment of new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Robert Katsiouleris, who is set to take up his position in April.

Hawsons Iron this month announced the appointment of Richard Stephens as chief financial officer following the resignation of Greg Khan, while lithium producer Pilbara Minerals appointed John Stanning to the position of chief development officer.

And, notably, Australian gold giant (and potential takeover target) Newcrest is currently helmed by an interim CEO, Sherry Duhe, with the company’s previous chief Sandeep Biswas announcing his retirement. Biswas is set to fully transition into retirement in March.