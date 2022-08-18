Whitehaven joins in coal royalty hike protest

Whitehaven Coal has become the latest miner to raise its dissatisfaction with the Queensland Government’s increase to coal mining royalties.

The company is developing the Winchester South project in the Bowen Basin, as well as operating several mines in New South Wales.

A statement posted on Whitehaven’s website yesterday published comments made by managing director Paul Flynn at a July teleconference.

“It’s hard to speak too nicely about that, what’s gone on in Queensland. I think that’s very negative one way or the other [and] the lack of consultation and just the dramatic nature of it; it’s clearly not a royalty, it’s a tax,” he said.

“So, look, we hope certainly there’s no change to the position in NSW and we’ll be making sure that the NSW Government – leading up to the election in March next year – understands the critical role that the resources sector plays, and the need for further investment requires certainty in that regard.

“The unpredictable nature of things such as what has occurred in Queensland don’t really foster the confidence necessary to commit billions of dollars in capital to the likes of projects that this industry typically spends.”

Whitehaven said it believes the tax rises undermined Queensland’s reputation as an investment destination.