The mothballed Dartbrook coal mine in NSW has received five takeover proposals this year. Why are so many suitors looking to get their hands on a mine that has been sitting idle for 16 years?

When Dartbrook owner Australian Pacific Coal (AQC) received a conditional non-binding takeover proposal in the form of a joint venture between Tetra Resources and Javelin Private Capital Group earlier this week, it marked the fifth such offer on the mine since early 2022.

AQC previously received an offer from Trepang Limited in February, which was followed by an August offer from Naveko, which included an entity controlled by well-known former mining executive Nathan Tinkler.

The offer from Trepang, which is AQC’s largest shareholder, fell through when Trepang cancelled the proposed deal on September 1.

This coincided with a bid from Matt Latimore-backed M Resources, which proposed a 50:50 joint venture (JV) regarding Dartbrook. AQC swiftly entered into a non-binding agreement with M Resources following the proposal.

A week later, Tinkler re-emerged as a Dartbrook suitor with a $1-a-share bid for the coal mine, this time represented by Pacific Premium Coal (PPC), rather than Nakevo.

Finally, Tetra and Javelin’s proposal came on September 15.

So why all the fuss over this underground coal mine in the Hunter Valley?

The Dartbrook mine has been in a care-and-maintenance phase since 2006 following a series of safety concerns and three deaths, but its owner AQC was granted a five-year extension for mining operations in March after years of legal battles.

AQC recently unveiled a $300 million plan to restart the mine within 18 months, telling investors it hopes for first coal in 2023 amid what is described as a “robust market outlook”.

Coal prices have indeed soared in 2022, with Newcastle coal futures continuing to trade above $US400 per tonne (t) and expected to rise higher as a European Union (EU) ban on Russian coal imports permeates the market.

The EU ban commenced on August 10, which the European Commissions suggested would halt imports of €8 billion ($11.54 billion) of Russian coal.

Fitch Solutions recently adjusted its price predictions for thermal coal from an average of $US230/t in 2022 to $US320/t.

“Thermal coal prices have hit an all-time high … prices are up eightfold in the past two years and that can change absolutely everything,” analyst Tim Buckley told the ABC. “Even a mine that’s been in care and maintenance – in other words, totally abandoned – for the last 15 years could be resurrected.

“But in this market … you’re talking about billions and billions of dollars of coal that could potentially be mined even in a three-year period.”

AQC has a licence to extract six million tonnes of coal each year at the Dartbrook site until December 5 2027.

AQC told investors the mine had historically produced “high-quality thermal coal” and expected significant demand from markets such as Asia and India “to continue to 2030”.

“This underpins a resilient, forward-looking thermal coal price in Australia, further supported by Russian supply substitution and increases in demand for steel infrastructure,” AQC said in a shareholder presentation.