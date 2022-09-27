What does the West Musgrave green light mean for OZ and BHP?

OZ Minerals last week received board approval to develop its $1.7 billion West Musgrave copper-nickel project in Western Australia, which is set to generate almost $10 billion over its 24-year operating life.

Despite recent reports suggesting BHP may increase the $8.4 billion offer it made for OZ Minerals in August, there has since been little to no movement in takeover talks between the two companies. However, the West Musgrave approval – which could see OZ become a major player in the global drive to produce more electric vehicles – may change the calculus.

OZ Minerals chief executive officer Andrew Cole said car and battery makers had shown an interest in getting their hands on a stake in a mine that will produce vital future-facing minerals.

“The pace at which it’s happening is picking up very quickly and this is all fuelled by the long-term supply–demand fundamentals,” Cole said.

“Consumers of these products are starting to worry about where the long-term supplies are coming from with all independent agencies forecasting a supply deficit in the next half dozen years.”

OZ Minerals expects West Musgrave to produce an average of 35,000 tonnes of nickel and 41,000 tonnes of copper per year over the first five years of operation.

With such an appealing project now firmly in its portfolio, OZ Minerals may fit even more firmly into BHP’s plans to acquire more of the mineral resources necessary for the global decarbonisation push – copper and nickel chief among them.

Rio Tinto’s recent successful bid for Turquoise Hill Resources could be instructive when looking at a potential BHP–OZ Minerals deal.

The main driver behind Rio’s move on Turquoise Hill was the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, which is described as one of the largest known copper and gold deposits in the world. Rio Tinto was forced to make several bids, twice increasing its initial offer, before coming up with a successful price of $4.84 billion that satisfied the Turquoise Hill board.

BHP’s interest in West Musgrave is further underlined by the fact it had been in discussions with OZ about offtake agreements from the mine prior to its takeover bid.

Despite there being no further talks with BHP regarding a potential takeover, Cole told The Australian that OZ Minerals remains “open to in-bounds”.

“We always are happy to talk to third parties, but for us today we are continuing to invest in the company and create value for our stakeholders,” he said.

“We’re expecting companies to be interested in our portfolio, so the best thing we can do is to create value for our stakeholders and if and when people want to come and talk to us, we’re happy to.

“It’s a very exciting future for us and we’re stepping now into the age of decarbonisation and electrification. So that puts these assets into a very sought-after place, if you like. I feel like we’re very lucky to have this portfolio and we’re going to keep investing in it.”

For now, BHP remains silent on any potential OZ Minerals takeover – the miner’s most recent comment came on September 8 when chief executive Mike Henry said this type of transaction is just one of the levers BHP can pull to secure its growth. Nonetheless, the Big Australian is clearly keen to get its hands on the materials the world will need to meet its emissions goals ahead of 2030.

OZ Minerals investors reportedly expect an increased takeover offer. Time will tell if developments like the West Musgrave approval will tip BHP’s hand.