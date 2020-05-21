What are the roles in demand across mining?

The mining and resources industry has not been one of the biggest contributors to job advertising growth in the first half of May, but it is not void of opportunities.

Job openings in the sector were found in engineering, maintenance and operations, recruitment specialist SEEK found.

The Industrial sector, which comprises mining, resources and energy, together with manufacturing, transport and logistics, farming and animals and conservation, showed positive growth, up 13 per cent from April’s average to make up 7 per cent of job ads.

“As Australia begins its long road to recovery, we are looking at comparing job ad volumes to April,” managing director of SEEK Australia and New Zealand, Kendra Banks said.

“We are using April as a baseline as we hope this is the low point for job ad numbers and we can use this as a comparison for how the employment market is progressing.

“It is important to remember that these figures are a long way shy of the pre-COVID volumes and there is a long road ahead.”

SEEK noted a 27 per cent increase in job ads in the fortnight ended May 17 compared on the April average.

The sectors that experienced the highest growth in job ad during the May period were hospitality and tourism; sales; administration and office support; education and training; and trades and services.

Meanwhile, the states that saw the biggest growth in job ad volume were South Australia (36.2 per cent), Tasmania (35.7 per cent) and Queensland (35.1 per cent).

“There are some promising signs with all states and territories showing an increase in job ad volumes compared to April, suggesting we have turned a corner as long as we do not see a return of restrictions or a further outbreak,” Banks said.