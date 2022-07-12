Westgold flicks switch for Fender

Westgold Resources has kicked off mining operations at Fender, the company’s newest underground mine at Cue in Western Australia.

With the company focussed on leveraging existing capital, driving cost base down and profitability up in FY23, Fender achieves these objectives by utilising a simple mining method.

Westgold managing director Wayne Bramwell said with high confidence in the geological model used, execution risk was low.

“Bringing Fender online also gives Westgold optionality to alter the mix of our production sources to better maximise profit, without impacting group production or our long-term scale objectives,” he said.

“This mine can grow, and we are confident that with additional resource drilling over the next 12-18 months, Fender can contribute more to our growth aspirations.”

Fender sits on the Big Bell trend and was previously mined by Normandy Mining in the 1990s. Westgold completed a pit cut-back on Fender during 2020, taking the pit to about 100 metres vertical depth and mining about 402,000 tonnes at 1.96 grams per tonne gold for about 25,300 ounces.

Bramwell said the business case for underground development of Fender was compelling.

Fender has the advantage of being able to leverage off Westgold’s substantial investment in infrastructure, fleet and support services associated with the nearby Big Bell mine.

“Although costed as a standalone opportunity to ensure its commerciality, Fender will share facilities, manning and equipment with Big Bell, reducing its unit costs of operation,” Bramwell said.

“Fender geology is well understood as it effectively represents a strike extension of the Big Bell system 3.5km to the north, which has a production history of more than 11 million tonnes. The orebody also has the advantage of being geometrically simple, being tabular and steeply-dipping which makes for a simple mine planning, scheduling and extraction scenario.”

Fender’s contribution to FY23 production for Westgold is expected to be about 24,000oz of recovered gold at about $1900/oz AISC.