Westgold delivers on guidance after record quarter

Western Australian-based gold producer Westgold Resources has delivered on its full financial year (FY22) production guidance of 270,878 ounces.

This was boosted by a record group production of 72,591oz for Q4, FY22, and record quarter production from the Cue Gold Operations of 24,797oz for the same period.

Full year costs will be reported in the quarterly results once final reconciliations are completed, and are expected to be within 5 per cent of full year guidance.

Managing director Wayne Bramwell said the company had delivered three solid quarters and a “cracking Q4 production result” to achieve its FY22 production guidance.

“Our team has met every challenge that FY22 has thrown at them, and this result is testament to their resilience and ability to find a way to succeed,” he said.

“In FY23 the focus will be on simplifying our business to enhance profitability and Westgold starts FY23 with renewed focus, continued commitment to safety and confidence in our future. “