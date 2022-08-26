Welcome to Dendras’ inaugural environmental networking event

This is the first in a series of networking events for mining, regulators and environmental professionals to explore and discuss the advances of technology in mine rehabilitation and closure facilitated by Dendra Systems.

Dendra Systems is a global team of scientists, ecologists and engineers who work with the WA mining community to support them to reach their environmental goals and rehabilitate their land.

This is done by combining decades of research in ecology and land restoration with cutting edge artificial intelligence and drone technologies to enable a faster, more efficient and transparent ecosystem restoration.

Dendra Systems’ goal is to establish a networking forum to share insights, experiences and cross pollinate learnings with its industry peers on how technology and innovation is the mechanism to drive efficiencies for better environmental outcomes, and ultimately improve operational outcomes and cost by reducing time to closure.

The event will feature a panel session with 3-4 panelists and is moderated by a journalist from Australian Mining. The panel will discuss various topics and experiences related to mine rehabilitation and closure, exploring how technology has advanced these disciplines to help restore our natural land.

Agenda

4:30pm – 5pm: Welcomes/arrivals

5.00pm – 5.10pm: Introduction

5.10pm -5.20pm: Best practices from a market leader

5.20pm – 6.20pm: Panel discussion and Q&A

6.20pm – 7pm: Networking and drinks.

