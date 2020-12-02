Weir secures $173m Iron Bridge order

Fortescue Metals Group has placed a £95 million ($173 million) order with Weir Group for aftermarket components for the Iron Bridge magnetite project in Western Australia.

The agreement will span over a period of seven years starting 2022, in line with the initial production of the Iron Bridge project.

The order follows a £100 million contract for the supply of original equipment at Iron Bridge in 2019, which included Weir’s Enduron high pressure grinding rolls (HPGRs) for the dry processing of ore.

The Enduron HPGRs use at least 30 per cent less energy than other alternatives.

To support the latest project, Weir will build a new service centre in Port Hedland, Western Australia and plans to create employment and training opportunities in the region.

“This is an important project for Weir and the broader mining industry,” said Stuart Hayton, managing director of Weir Minerals Netherlands, where the Enduron HPRGRs are manufactured.

“We know comminution is one of the most energy intensive parts of the mineral process and with our Enduron HPGRs we have a unique ability to offer significant cost, energy and water savings to customers around the world.”

The JV previously placed orders of more than £200 million to fund equipment including Weir’s Warman pumps, Cavex Hydrocyclones and Isogate valves.