Weir Minerals, XMPro partnership to maximise data analysis

Weir Minerals has announced a new partnership with XMPro which will enable intelligent equipment and services, as well as support miners to achieve higher performance while also reducing the environmental footprint of their operations.

The XMPro platform – as a part of the Synertrex digital ecosystem – will facilitate the delivery of event intelligence, predictive analytics and real-time insights.

The system allows for data orchestration and value creation from multiple sources, including sensors, miners’ digital ecosystems and data only available to Weir Minerals as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), including maintenance data and 3D engineering models.

The platform identifies critical events by applying AI and predictive analytics, which will provide Weir Minerals’ customers with the next generation of predictive services and recommended actions.

XMPro facilitates easy collaboration between reliability engineering and operations by providing real-time information and equipment insights, viewed via mobile devices and the Synertrex intelligence web portal.

Weir Minerals director digital Ole Knudsen said XMPro takes an actionable and collaborative approach to data that closely aligns with his company’s Synertrex digital ecosystem.

“It is a platform ensuring maximum customer value from all the data we collect, ranging from equipment and process data to the in-house data we have access to as an OEM,” Knudsen said.

“We see the multiple data source approach as essential to build the holistic digital twins providing ‘intelligence’ to our customers in terms of insights, predictiveness, and recommendations allowing for a proactive approach to maintenance planning and execution.

“Within the foreseeable future, we see these platforms and the building of the multiple data-source digital twins providing even more value for Weir Minerals and our customers, which is enabled by closing the loop between real-time operations, equipment design and manufacturing.”

XMPro chief executive officer Pieter van Schalkwyk said the partnership creates a unique opportunity for mining companies to accelerate their digital transformation journey for complex assets.

“It combines Weir’s deep domain expertise and rich asset information models with XMPro’s class-leading real-time, operational digital twin platform,” he said.

“This combination provides unique insights, prescriptive maintenance and operations recommendations for users of Weir’s extensive range of mining equipment.

“It has been a pleasure working with Weir’s engineering team, who are not only deep domain experts on mining processes but also have a clear vision of their roadmap for digital solutions that provide real-time operational intelligence for the overall mining value chain.

“We are excited that XMPro is the platform that Weir chose to deliver these capabilities to end-users.”

Weir Minerals also recently signed a digital partnership framework for strategic cooperation with AVEVA, an end-to-end pioneering industrial software provider.

Weir Minerals will utilise the AVEVA PI System to collect and contextualise IIoT data streams, which will become the IIoT data foundation of its Synertrex digital ecosystem.