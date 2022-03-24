Weir Minerals and AVEVA band together

Weir Minerals, a leading supplier of equipment and services to the mining industry, and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, have signed a digital business framework for strategic cooperation.

Weir Minerals will utilise the AVEVA PI System to collect, contextualise and analyse data streams, which will become the data foundation of its Synertrex digital ecosystem.

This – along with AVEVA Data Hub, a cloud-native hub for aggregating and contextualising on-premises and remote data – will offer the mining industry a unique solution for securely connecting mining operators with Weir Minerals as an OEM.

“The AVEVA PI System is an established industrial data management solution that’s currently used by nine of the top ten Fortune 500 mining companies,” Weir Minerals director digital Ole Knudsen said.

“The proven and secure PI System enables us to build a series of Asset Framework templates for our equipment, making it a secure yet simple plug and play exercise to connect our equipment to our customers’ digital ecosystems. This will enable the critical first steps of a structured and standardised data approach.

“With the addition of the new AVEVA Data Hub and Weir Minerals’ Synertrex solutions, we’re in a unique position as an OEM to offer our customers a real game-changing approach to a flexible data-sharing strategy.

“This will be the foundation of our data and intelligence driven digital optimisation solutions; this is how Weir Minerals will transform and enable more sustainable mining operations.”

The agreement includes digitally enabling the mining industry by simplifying data access and data sharing with easy and secure on-premises or cloud integration between Weir Minerals and its customers.

It will also establish the data foundation for technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to optimise equipment and processes and thereby maximise sustainable performance, and pioneer new and innovative digital solutions supporting common customers’ digital transformation and adoption of intelligent solutions.

The business model will provide a variety of flexible integration solutions – from on-premises to cloud – that will make it easier for miners to integrate with the Weir Minerals’ Synertrex digital ecosystem.

“We’re very excited to work with Weir Minerals to deliver mining operators smart analytics to drive industrial transformation,” AVEVA executive vice president of information management Rónán de Hooge said.

“AVEVA’s ability to collect real-time performance data in any location and deliver it securely to the Synertrex platform will give operators new insight into the health of their assets and help them optimise maintenance and avoid costly downtime.

“AVEVA is deeply committed to providing industrial companies with an open platform that is their trusted system of record for industrial data.

“Our products help companies harvest diverse types of critical industrial data across their distributed environments, enrich it with contextual information, and make it easily available to the people, applications and tools that will deliver transformation and sustainability.”

The shared ecosystems will provide miners and Weir Minerals with full data transparency and an easy-to-access, real-time 360-degree view of all Synertrex-enabled equipment and processes.