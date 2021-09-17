Weir Minerals and Andritz consolidate tailings ties

Weir Minerals and Andritz have signed an agreement which will see the two companies continue to provide equipment and solutions for tailings management in the mining industry.

With a shared vision to enable the sustainable and efficient delivery of natural resources, the partnership will leverage Weir Minerals’ market-leading whole-of-mine products and Andritz’s proven separation and dewatering technologies.

First teaming up in 2018, Weir Minerals and Andritz have found their rhythm collaborating on forward-thinking joint tailings projects.

Successful innovations have included the Warman slurry pumps which have assisted miners to transport fluid tailings, the GEHO pumps to handle paste and the Cavex hydrocyclones to dewater tailings.

It also includes the Multiflo range of dewatering solutions, developed to operate effectively in a variety of harsh environments and applications.

With tailings management a universal concern, Weir Minerals president Ricardo Garib believes the partnership is more important than ever.

“Decreasing ore grades mean that mines are producing more tailings than ever before. One of the challenges with tailings management is that there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach; each mine requires a tailored solution that carefully considers the minerals being processed, as well as the site’s climatic and geological conditions,” he said.

“Weir Minerals prides itself on having both the expertise and equipment that allows us to partner with miners everywhere to plan and implement tailings solutions based on their operations’ unique challenges and this agreement with Andritz enhances those capabilities.”

Andritz Separation president Steve Huff echoed Garib sentiments.

“We are very proud of the work we’ve done with Weir Minerals; together, we’re excited about continuing to provide a joint offering of sustainable and value-added tailings solutions. Both companies bring a different expertise and know-how to the partnership; we complement one another and ultimately it’s our customers who’ll benefit,” Huff said.

Alongside Henkel, Weir Minerals also announced the launch of a new cold-bonding rubber adhesive range at MINExpo 2021, developed for the world-leading Linatex rubber products by the team of LOCTITE adhesive, sealant and coating specialists.

This breakthrough in adhesive technology is an industry-first zero VOC, solvent-free adhesive range with best-in-class performance.