Weir, Eriez to develop flotation system

Weir Minerals and Eriez Flotation, the global leader in specialised flotation equipment, have announced a cooperative agreement to design and develop coarse particle flotation (CPF) systems.

Course particle flotation facilitates more efficient separation, while also reducing water and energy consumption and producing safer tailings.

Eriez Global Flotation Business professional engineer Eric Bain Wasmund said the cutting-edge technology was a step-change improvement over conventional flotation systems.

“The cooperation allows both companies to better connect the Eriez equipment with the slurry classification and conveying expertise of Weir Minerals,” he said.

Weir Minerals division president Ricardo Garib said as mining companies look to optimise their plant and processes while also reducing their carbon footprint, CPF would be more widely adopted.

“This agreement enhances Weir Minerals’ all-of-mine capabilities. From the pit to the processing plant, with leading brands such as Warman pumps, Cavex hydrocyclones, GEHO positive displacement pumps, Linatex rubber products and Enduron HPGRs, Weir Minerals takes a holistic approach to plant and process optimisation,” he said.

“We have an integrated solutions team – made up of a diverse range of product experts, process engineers, design engineers and materials scientists, among others – that works closely with miners to deliver reliable solutions that help solve their specific problems. In the current regulatory environment and with an increased focus on ESG issues, miners are being asked to produce more with less and CPF systems are a vital technology that allows them to do that.”

Eriez’s market-leading products include the HydroFloat Separator for coarse particle mineral concentration, which delivers the capacity of a density separator while maintaining the selectivity of a flotation device.

Using a novel aeration system to disperse fine bubbles into a fluidised-bed environment, the separator significantly increases the selective recovery of coarse particles by applying flotation fundamentals to gravity separation.