Weir and AusIMM band together for diversity

Weir Minerals will partner with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) to celebrate excellence and champion diversity in the resources sector.

AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin is pleased for the opportunity to highlight innovation and progress in the industry through AusIMM’s partnerships.

“The partnership between AusIMM and Weir Minerals speaks to the close relationship between diversity, inclusion and innovation in the resources sector,” Durkin said.

“AusIMM is delighted to have Weir Minerals joining us in our work to create opportunity for all members of our community. We recognise the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce; attracting people with diverse skillsets is critical to the future of our industry.”

AusIMM partners with organisations that share its values and recognise the importance of professionals in shaping the future of the resources industry.

With a shared commitment to diversity and inclusion in mining, Weir Minerals featured as a major partner in AusIMM’s International Women’s Day Series.

Weir will also feature as the major partner on AusIMM’s renowned Thought Leadership Series later this year, highlighting its ongoing commitment to supporting important conversations in the industry.

Weir Minerals regional managing director of Asia-Pacific Kristen Walsh is proud to partner with AusIMM as the trusted voice for people working in the resources sector.

“At Weir, we are committed to building a diverse and inclusive culture in our industry where each and every one of us feel like we belong and where we can all do the best work of our lives,” Walsh said.

“We partner with organisations who share our values; recognising the importance in positively influencing the future of our industry.

“We aim to reflect the diversity of our communities, working in partnership with our customers to solve their toughest operating challenges safely, efficiently and sustainably, helping to provide the essential resources needed by a growing world.”