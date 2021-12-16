Was Gaines’ transition the right move for Fortescue?

Analysts have suggested Fortescue Metals Group may be better served by diversifying into more reliable commodities like base metals, rather than renewable energy.

Adrian Prendergast of Australia’s largest wealth management network, Morgans, said the recent transition of Fortescue chief executive officer Elizabeth Gaines from the top job was a shock.

“Of some concern, our initial impression is that FMG appears to be prioritising getting a new CEO with experience outside iron ore,” Prendergast said.

Instead, the senior analyst suggested Fortescue would be better served by sticking to what it knows in these uncertain times.

“We see now as a critical time for FMG to be focusing on the iron ore market, particularly given its position as a mass-scale low-grade producer,” Prendergast said.

“Given the iron ore dynamics, we had expected FMG to diversify actively but had thought a safer option might have been to enter other mature markets (i.e. base metals) where cycles and economics are already well established and understood, allowing for a faster transition.”

Morgans expects Fortescue to remain financially dependent on iron ore until at least 2030, while the clean energy transition continues to build momentum.

Building on this, Prendergast gave three reasons why iron ore markets may remain uncertain for the next five years:

“One, the Chinese steel market has matured (less stimulus, environmental reforms, rising recycling) and unlikely to reclaim previous highs,” Prendergast said.

“Two, seaborne iron ore supply is recovering (Vale has mitigated risks while we expect Rio’s operational performance to eventually improve).

“Three, new supply is coming (most notably Simandou but other supply is also responding to the increased rents on offer).”

Gaines will transition into a role as non-executive director of Fortescue’s board and as the company’s global green hydrogen brand ambassador.

Fortescue’s Board of Directors has started an extensive global search, appointing Egon Zehnder, to identify a CEO and other leaders with exceptional skills and global experience across heavy industry, manufacturing, and renewable energy.